Friday, Day of Endless Blessings!

Prayer (Salah) is one of the five pillars of Islam, mandated on every Muslim, to ensure the remembrance of Allah in the best way possible. The Noble Quran states its benefits as: “Verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest (Qur’an13:28)”. Salah keeps a Muslim away from sins, false deeds, and purifies his mind, body and soul. The Friday Prayer known as Salat-ul-Juma’ah is one of the prayers Muslim men are obligated to offer once in a week. It makes Friday the best day of the week for Muslims. Prophet (SAW) stated: “The best day in the sight of Allah Almighty is Friday, the day of the congregation” (Al-Bukhari).

Muslims offer five times prayer a day but on Friday Muslim men are to offer two congregational Rak’ats called Salat-ul-Juma’ah instead of Zuhar prayer. This special prayer is not performed in any local masjid but only in Jama Masjid, which refers to the main mosque of a town, city or village, and is usually the place of gathering for Eid prayers and Friday prayers. These are sometimes called congregational mosques or Friday mosques. Women may also perform the Jumu`ah prayer if they wish, but it is not obligatory for them as it is for men.

Jama Masjids are set to welcome all the devotees on Fridays, keeping all the necessities available. Taking a bath along with full ablution (Ghusl), clipping nails, using miswak, wearing clean clothes and applying attar, reading Quran verses of Durood Shareef are all rituals in relation with the Friday Prayer. Two Khutbahs are delivered before the prayer. An invited Grand Imam known as Khatib preaches to the Friday congregation in shade of Quran and Hadith, and these sermons are referred to as ‘Khutbah’. The Khutbah originates from the practice of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), who used to deliver words of exhortation, instruction, or command at gatherings for worship in the mosque, which consisted of the courtyard of his house in Medina.

Eating, talking and even reciting the Holy Quran during Khutbah is strictly prohibited. The first Khutbah is delivered in the local language usually with the purpose to empower people with true knowledge of Islam and remembrance of Almighty, while the second Khutbah is often delivered by the local Imam of the Masjid in Arabic and is usually supplication delivered prior to Friday prayers.

The significance of the Friday prayer is validated by Quran and Hadith of the Prophet (S.A.W). The Quran and Hadith invoke the importance of Friday as a sacred day of worship. Aws ibn Aws reported: “The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, ‘Whoever performs a thorough ritual bath on Friday, proceeds at the earliest to the mosque, sits below the Imam and listens carefully without talking, he will have a reward for each step he took a year’s worth of fasting and praying.” (Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 496).

In Quran Chapter (Surah) 62, titled as “Al-Jummah” and which contains 11 verses, in the 9th verse Allah says, “O you who have believed, when (the adhan) is called for the prayer on the day of Juma’ah (Friday), then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew.”

Another blessing on the Friday list is the recitation of Surah Al-Kahf as it has numerous benefits. One of the Prophet’s Hadith says, “If anyone learns by heart the first ten verses of the Surah al-Kahf, he will be protected from the Dajjal.” (Sahih Muslim 809a). Another Hadith mentions that anyone who reads Surah Al-Kahf on Friday will have his sins between the two Fridays forgiven. Another narration from the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) stated that the one who reads Surah Al-Kahf on Fridays will find his entire week enlightened until the next Friday (al-Jaami).

Although every day is a blessed day for a believer but these special aspects make Friday superior to all the other days of the week, as it’s the day of forgiveness for those who repent and seek the blessings from the bounty of Almighty Allah.

Of late we have shelved all the Prophetic ways of Friday prayer and have detoured to short-cut ways which we all are aware of. The rituals of Friday have become trivial and we are accustomed to the busy schedule of worldly success. The first Khutbah happens with the Masjid half empty, and during the second Khutabh people are seen rushing into the Masjid, by which they miss the essence of Friday preaching along with its blessings. Those who are not regular to the five daily imperative prayers are often seen skipping the Jummah prayer on Friday. Missing it due to travelling or bad health condition are valid reasons but if one misses it because he thinks it is not important, or shows laziness towards its performance, is negligent towards it and shows total disregard, then in this case he would be a sinner in the sight of Allah and if he misses three Jum’ah salat consecutively in this manner, then Allah will place a seal on his heart, as mentioned by the Prophet (S.A.W).

As mentioned by scholars, placing a seal on the heart means that Allah will remove from his heart the Tawfeeq (divine aid/assistance) to do good deeds. Those who have missed or skipped the Friday prayers in past should repent sincerely to The Merciful Allah (Swt) and should have faith in his forgiveness as Quran states, “O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins.1 Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful.”(Quran 39:53).

Let’s vow to ourselves to attend every Friday prayer with all rituals for which Prophet (S.A.W) has pressed upon, as for every action done in accordance with the Prophet’s saying, there is a reward from Allah (Swt).

