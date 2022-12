CS directs officers to launch Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration by December 15

Reviews progress on Aadhaar penetration across J&K

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasized upon all the stakeholders to complete the 100 percent Aadhaar penetration across J&K, underlining that the Union Territory has completely moved to digital means by offering all the citizen centric services through online mode and Aadhaar is a prerequisite to avail those services.

The Chief Secretary made these remarks while chairing a meet to review the Aadhaar saturation across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD, H Rajesh Prasad; Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Sanjeev Verma; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole; Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Prerna Puri; Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, CGM, BSNL, all Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, Dr Mehta highlighted that Aadhaar is a unique identity of every citizen by which they are able to avail any government service in hassle free manner.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to take up the Aadhaar saturation in mission mode so that effective and efficient public services are provided to the people.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the DCs to formulate re-deployment plan for optimum utilisation of Aadhaar stations in order to achieve the 100% penetration. “Mobilise people to Aadhaar stations through awareness campaigns, local representatives,” Mehta instructed the DCs.

The Chief Secretary further asked the DCs to hold meetings of District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meetings on regular basis in order to assess the requirement of additional enrolment and update centres timely and ensure availability of these centres in uncovered areas.

He directed the officers to start the Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) by the December 15 in all district hospitals and subsequently launch the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the end of this month across the J&K.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary Information Technology, informed that overall Aadhaar saturation has increased from 81% to 89% from the last one year across J&K and till date around 1.21 crore Aadhaars have been generated till date. She further informed the meeting that the operational Aadhaar centres across the UT have increased from 331 to 1105 with additional 250 enrollment stations being made operational from January 2023.

Meanwhile, Mehta also reviewed the progress on 4G connectivity saturation of BSNL across the 410 sites of Jammu and Kashmir under the Universal Service Obligation Fund of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed all the DCs to transfer the land of these sites to BSNL expeditiously so that better connectivity is provided to all the far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pendencies should be cleared expeditiously by prioritising uncovered areas”, Mehta directed the DCs.

The Chief Secretary further enjoined upon the DCs and officers to BSNL to conduct the joint survey of pending sites within a week’s time so that the works for establishing the towers and other infrastructure is started timely.

During the meeting, CGM, BSNL gave a detailed briefing on the 4G saturation across Jammu and Kashmir.

