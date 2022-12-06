President Appoints Justice Tashi Rabstan As Acting Chief Justice Of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: President of India on Tuesday appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court from December 8.

The order comes a day before incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey lays down the robes.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” reads the notification issued Ministry of Law and Justice Department of Justice, Government of India.

Justice Tashi Rabstan was born in an agriculturist family of Varsudopa on 10th April 1963 at Village Skurbuchan, District Leh Ladakh. Justice Rabstan did his Graduation and LL.B from University of Jammu and was enrolled as an Advocate on 6th March 1990 in Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir and started practicing in the High Court of J&K and various other High Courts on Arbitrations, Constitution, Service, Election, Civil and Criminal matters. Experienced in researching intent of laws & judicial decisions & apply law to clients’ circumstances, Justice Rabstan remained as Standing Counsel for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh from 1997 till 2005. Justice Rabstan was appointed as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, now Central Government Counsel, for Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jammu Wing in September,1998 and continued till elevation. Justice Rabstan remained as panel counsel for Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi from April, 2008 till 31st December 2011.

Justice Rabstan was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. K.13021/01/2012-US.II dated 7th March, 2013 and took oath of office on 8th March, 2013. Justice Rabstan was appointed as permanent Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on 16 May 2014.

