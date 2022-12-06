Arms And Ammunition Recovered in Baramulla By Joint Forces: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed that in a joint operation with Army it recovered arms and ammunition in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In handout, the police said that in a joint op of Army and JKP, acting upon an input regarding presence of ammunition in village Churanda area of Uri Sector, parties of Army 16 SIKHLI and J&K Police today launched a CASO around the village.

The police spokesman further stated that further, search operation led to the recovery of 200 rounds ofAK Ammunition, 8 Chinese Grenades and IED material.

Case under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigation set in motion, reads the statement.(GNS)

