DDC Re-poll for Drugmulla, Hajin (A) constituencies concludes peacefully

Drugmulla witnesses 32 percent, Hajin 53 percent voter turnout

Srinagar: The Two DDC constituencies, Drugmulla in Kupwara and Hajin (A) in Bandipora went for polls on Monday almost two years after candidatures of two candidates were rejected by State Election Commission in December 2020.

Amid severe chill, the voting process began at 7 AM sharp and as the time passed by, people, especially women folk, took to specified electoral booths to exercise their right of franchise. The polling process went smoothly with Drugmulla recording 32.73% and Hajin 53.27% voter turnout respectively, till conclusion of the process at 2 PM in the afternoon.

Detailing the figures, an official told GNS that the Drugmulla DDC constituency spanning over 42 polling stations with 32 thousand voters, witnessed 5624 males and 5109 females voting for their candidates. The Hajin (A) seat with 28 polling stations and 16000 voters, saw 8690 people, among whom were 4708 males and 3982 females, using their voting rights.

The polling has sealed the fate of ten candidates for DDC Drugmulla constituency – Hameeda Begum (Apni Party), Shabnum Rehman (PAGD candidate), Shabroza Hassan (Indian National Congress), Shakeela Akhter (Bharatiya Janata Party), Adv. Aamina Majeed (Independent), Hafeeza Begum (Independent), Rifat Jan (Independent), Rafeeqa Bano (Independent), Saima Begum (Independent) and Gulshan Begum (Independent).

For Hajin (A) in Bandipora, five candidates in fray are Zahida Begum (Independent), Ateeqa Bano (Peoples Conference), Aabida Bano (Independent), Naza Bano (Independent) and Kulsooma Begum (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The counting is set to be conducted on December 8.

Notably, the administration had made adequate arrangements, including proper security setup, for smooth conduct of elections.

Most of the voters rued the lackadaisical approach of authorities towards their genuine grievances, nonetheless expressed hope that the elected candidates’ will redress their long pending demands and usher their respective constituencies towards progress and development.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattaray along with Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas visited polling booths to assess the voting process. The DC Kupwara also met public delegations and listened to their grievances. He assured that every effort and possible step would be taken to mitigate the sufferings of public.

Talking to media, DC Kupwara said that elections were peacefully conducted at all 42 polling stations. “It was heartening to see that we had a good number of females and youth coming out to vote for their candidates”, he said.

Officials from District administration Bandipora also visited to assess the overall voting process and interacted with the public at several places.

Pertinent to mention here, that DDC elections took place in December 2020. The counting of votes was withheld in Drugmulla and Hajin (A) owing to ‘disputed credentials’ of two candidates – Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam. The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the polling in these constituencies as void, cancelling the candidature of both the candidates and directed for fresh polls on the two seats. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print