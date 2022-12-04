Dir Tourism visits Sumbal, Bandipora under Shehri Jan Abhiyan

BANDIPORA: The Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazl ul Haseeb today visited Sumbal subdivision of Bandipora under Shehri Jan Abhiyan of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme.

During the visit, the Director held a meeting with officers, tourism stakeholders for the purpose of promotion of tourism in the area.

Emphasizing on the importance of Wular for the people of the district, he sensitized gathering about the key policy decisions of the government like identification and registrations of Home-stays, capacity building and awareness of tourism stakeholders in order to attract more tourists.

He called for intensified efforts for identifying Home-stays and encouraging local entrepreneurs at tourist destinations for putting up home-stays accommodation. He also asked for making identified Home-stays functional at the earliest.

The Director discussed issues, bottlenecks, if any, in the tendering process and logistics at the tourist destinations.

On the occasion, he complimented the officers of the department for tented and home-stay accommodations at Gurez while terming Gurez as a success story.

He also apprised that the tourism department shall introduce water sports in Wular and ensure mapping of heritage sites in the district and promote the same for the larger benefits of residents.

The meeting was attended by SDM Sumbal, A.D. Tourism DAO, HDO, Ex. Engineer R&B, Naib Tehsildar and others concerned.

