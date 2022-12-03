Srinagar Police file charge sheet against 13 accused before NIA court

Process to attach houses sheltering them has begun: Police

Srinagar: A Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Srinagar Police on Friday presented a charge sheet in an NIA court against 13 persons allegedly linked with the TRF (The Resistance Front).

“As per details, case FIR No 127/2022 under Sections 7/25 of Arms Act & Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 of UAPA in PS Parimpora was registered on 28-05- 2022 on credible inputs about the presence of active terrorists of TRF (off-shoot of LeT) in few residential houses of Barthana, Qamarwari area,” a police statement said.

The police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active militant) named Shariq Wani was arrested later in case, police said.

“Seven accused are lodged in different jails undergoing judicial custody. Three accused (active militants) in case were killed in different encounters. Three other accused are absconding as active militants of TRF, namely Basit, Momin and Umais,” the police stated.

The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused persons had developed links with active militants and in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy they collectively conspired with militants for executing militant activities in Srinagar, police said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorists were sheltered in residential houses,” the police said, adding, “Process has started to attach all these houses as per Section 25 of UAPA. Further investigation in going on as per provisions of Section 173(8)”, the police added.

