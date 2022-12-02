Sufficient funds to pay salaries, aver JK Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday asserted that it has sufficient funds to pay the monthly salaries to its personnel.

“Some social media accounts, media persons and individuals are falsely reporting that due to non-availability of budget, the salary of the police employees covered under NPS (new pension scheme) could not be drawn. There is no truth in it and is far from the facts,” the police said in a statement.

The police’s clarification came after some news reports suggested that the salaries of a section of police personnel covered under the NPS were on hold for the last two months due to non-availability of the budget.

Rebutting the “false information”, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the police headquarters has made available adequate funds to all its units for salary of its employees including those covered under the NPS.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, also said the report was fake.

“Regarding a #fake news doing rounds on social media that the salary of Police personnel hadn’t been paid for past 2 months. It’s hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads,” the ADGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti had also raised the issue on Twitter.

“Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld since two months. One can well empathise with the plight & pain of these families who solely rely on these salaries as their only source of income,” Mufti tweeted.

PTI

