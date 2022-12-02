AC approves subsidised rooftop solar plants on residential buildings

Jammu: In a significant step towards a greener future, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved 25% subsidy on installation of Roof Top Solar power plants on Residential Buildings across all districts of J&K.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, attended the meeting.
The 20-MW Rooftop Solar Power Plants will be installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Science and Technology Department, under “Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme, Phase-II” of Ministry of New Renewable Energy, at a project cost of Rs 104 crore. These solar power plants will be connected with the Grid on Net Metering basis.
Besides providing a clean and green environment through reduction of carbon emission, the generation of solar energy through the Rooftop Solar Programme shall also offset power requirements of domestic consumers in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.
The government would extend subsidy contribution equivalent to 25% of the project cost for the installation of the solar power plants on residential buildings in all districts of the UT. The project is to be completed by the end of November 2023 and shall be maintained free of cost for a period of five years by JAKEDA through the empanelled vendors.