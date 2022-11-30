CJ Reframes Regulations Regarding Daily Wagers Appointment In HC

Srinagar: The Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday reframed the regulations regarding appointment of Daily Wagers in the common court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Among others, the Daily Wagers engaged by the Competent Authority and possessing basic qualification for appointment, at the time of their initial engagement, and have served for more than 10 years regularly, shall be eligible for regular appointment, Registrar General Sanjeev Kumar said by the orders of the Chief Justice.

However, this would be subject to condition if their work and conduct has remained satisfactory and no disciplinary proceeding is pending against them.

The new regulations have been passed by the Chief Justice in exercise of the powers in terms of the Rule 4 and 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Staff (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1968.

These regulations shall apply to all the Daily Wagers already engaged in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to work as Class-IV staff, and have regularly performed their duties since the date of their engagement.

Regarding the date of effect of regular appointment, the Regulations provide that the regular appointment of such Daily Wagers against any substantial vacancy shall be effective from the date of their appointment.

Regarding the method of selection and their appointment to Class-IV posts, the Regulation, as per GNS, provide that available Class-IV posts shall be filled up from amongst the Daily Wagers who are eligible under these Rules.

The Daily Wagers shall be appointed against post against which they were initially engaged.

However, if no such category of posts is available, they may be appointed against any other category in the same Class of posts.

While considering the eligible Daily Wagers for regular appointment, the Regulations provide that the length of their engagement shall be considered. “In case length of engagement being the same the person elder in age shall be given preference.”

