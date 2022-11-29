Militant module busted in Sopore, 4 AGuH associates arrested: Police

Say arms and ammunition recovered in Awantipora

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that in a major breakthrough against militants infrastructure in Kashmir, they along with army’s 22 RR busted AGuH module by arresting AGuH handler of north Kashmir, 4 OGWs cum militant associates in Sopore.

Besides that police claimed that incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession and hence giving a huge setback to the organisation operatives and thus averting a major tragedy. Besides, arms & ammunition was recovered in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

Police said that upon an information by a sister agency regarding movement of the main militant handler, Police along with 22RR established an MVCP grid in Sopore.

During MVCP 02 individuals identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (Main Handler) of Chanapora, Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam were arrested. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one Pistol, one Magazine, 10 rounds and 3 grenades was recovered from their possession.

The police spokesman said that on further interrogation and development of the information, two more militant associates identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate, Boniyar and Abdul Rashid Kumar of Pattan were arrested. “Incriminating material including 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds and 11 Grenades were recovered from their possession,” it said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the busted militant module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and one individual named Chaudhary from across the border.

The module was instructed to ensure continuous supply of arms and ammunition in Kashmir for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians and security forces to instill fear in the minds of the general public. “The timely and effective action by Sopore police and 22RR by busting the militant module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy,” it added.

Meanwhile, Police along with 42 RR and CRPF recovered arms and ammunition including 202 AK rounds, 03 detonators, 7.62 mm 26 rounds, 02 rounds of Insas wrapped in Polyethene hidden under boulders at Bund Lalgam area of Awantipora, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print