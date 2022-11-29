Mehbooba vacates Gupkar residence, shifts to private property at Khimber

Ex-legislators give 2 weeks time to vacate accommodation in Anantnag
Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti vacated from her Gupkar residence on Monday and shifted to a private house.
PDP spokesperson, Najam-Us-Saqib said the former chief minister has left Gupkar residence today and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber.
The administration had asked Mufti to vacate her official residence on Gupkar road in Srinagar.
Meanwhile, former legislators and other leaders, who were served eviction notices to vacate government quarters in Anantnag district, were on Monday given two weeks’ time to vacate the residential accommodation.
The decision was made after former legislators met Deputy Commissioner Anantnag at his office today.
DC Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom said the leaders met him today and time to vacate government quarters occupied by them.
He said after submitting undertakings, 15 days were provided to them to vacate the quarters.
On Saturday, authorities asked former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, 7 former legislators and one municipal councillor to vacate government quarters occupied by them in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of Anantnag district. KNO