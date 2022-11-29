Cold prevails in Valley but no wet spell till Dec 7: MeT

Srinagar: Kashmir continues to reel under cold with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting dry weather till December 7.
An official in the Meteorological centre Srinagar said that the dry weather conditions would prevail across the Valley till December 7. “There is no possibility of any wet spell during the next over one week,” the official told KNO.
In Srinagar and elsewhere, night temperature continued to stay below freezing point with a slight improvement.
The mercury settled at minus 1.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar against the coldest night at minus 2.1 degree Celsius on the previous night.
Kokernag also witnessed an improvement as the mercury settled at 0.4 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, the night temperature was recorded at minus 1.0 degree Celsius.
The mercury at Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir settled at minus 1.6 degree Celsius and minus 4.0 degree Celsius respectively.
