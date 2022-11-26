Govt announces winter vacations in phased manner from December 1

Srinagar: Following the proposal of winter vacations, the School Education Department Friday announced the closure of schools for vacations in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from December-01 to February 28.
It was learnt Principal Secretary, School Education Department Alok Kumar has found it appropriate to announce the closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner from December 1.
Kumar said, “For primary level classes’ upto 5th standard, the vacations will be observed from December-01 to February-28.”
He also said, “For 6th to 8th standard, the closure of schools for winter vacations will be observed December-12 to February-28.”
Kumar further said that in case of secondary and senior secondary level students, vacation will be observed from December-19 to February-28.
Pertinently, a day before, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) had proposed the government to announce the winter vacations in a phased manner between December-01 to 10.
Earlier this month, the government had informed that the heating facilities to students and staff would be provided in a phased manner from November-15.
DSEK had also said that as per the government directives, heating services in Kashmir start functioning after November-15—
