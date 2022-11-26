First special summary revision after J&K delimitation concludes

7,72,872 more voters in J&K: JCEO

Highest-ever addition of above 7 lakh voters in revised roll, less than 2 lakh was last record

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir has registered an increase of 7,72,872 voters during the special summary revision exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India this year, Jammu & Kashmir’s joint chief electoral officer Anil Salgotra said on Friday.

Salgotra said there has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, which is 10.19% more than the registered electors in the draft roll.

“The final electoral rolls have a total of 83,59,771 electors, out of which 42,91,687 are male, 40,67,900 are female, and 184 are third gender,” he said.

An official was quoted as saying by a news agency that there has been no abnormal increase of voters and a 10 percent rise after 3 years is normal.

After the completion of delimitation exercise in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, the Election Commission of India ordered pre-revision of voter list activities on June 10, 2022, which primarily included the task of mapping the existing electoral rolls of 83 pre-delimitation constituencies to the post-delimitation 90 constituencies, rationalisation of polling stations, and integrations of the electoral rolls.

On completion of these activities, the Commission ordered special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in the Union Territory, with 01-10-2022 as the qualifying date.

Salgotra said that 11,40,768 claims were received through Form-6 for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls across the UT. “Out of these, 11,28,672 claims were accepted and only 12,096 claims were rejected. This included 3,01,961 claims of inclusion in the age group of 18-19. A total of 4,12,157 requests for deletion were received out of which 35,8222 were accepted and 53,935 were rejected,” he informed.

He said the elector population ratio has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this SSR. “The gender ratio of the final electoral roll has increased from 921 to 948,” he said.

He added that this was for the first time in the history of J&K that more than 7 lakh names were included in a single SSR period. “Overall net addition of 7,72,872 electors, i.e., more than 10% of the draft electors, is a milestone as the best figure till date even in election year SSRs was less than 2 lakh,” he said, adding that gender ratio has shown a remarkable increase by 27 points and stands at 948, which is much above the census gender ratio of the UT.

He said the photo coverage in the electoral roll was maintained at 99.99% showing that no new entry without a proper photograph has been allowed in the Electoral Roll. “There are 57,253 marked PwD electors in the final electoral roll, an increase of 46% over the draft roll,” he said.

The joint CEO said though the special summary revision-2022 culminated with the publication of final electoral rolls in the UT on 25th November, 2022, the process of continuous updation shall however continue and any eligible citizen who has been left out of the electoral roll can apply though any of the modes of registration, i.e. Online though NVSP portal, Voter Helpline APP, Voter Portal or Offline by making an application to the ERO concerned.

“With the implementation of four qualifying dates as part of the Commission’s electoral reforms, the qualifying date would get updated to 1st January 2023, after 31st December, 2022, paving way for all those young citizens to get registered, who have attained the qualifying age of 18 years between 1st October 2022 and 1st January 2023,” he said

