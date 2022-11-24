Active militants in south Kashmir less than ever before: DGP

Says ‘frustration among people across border as those who would issue hartal and provoke youth have been cleaned up’

Anantnag: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said that the number of active militants in south Kashmir is at a never-before low, while the number of foreign as well as local militants across the UT has come down to two digits.

Addressing media persons in Anantnag district after reviewing the security situation in southern districts of Kashmir along with army officials, the DGP said that security situation across south Kashmir has largely improved and there has been a significant dip in crime-related incidents as well.

“As far as the number of active militants in south Kashmir is concerned, it is as low as it was never before. There is no complaint from people anywhere in south Kashmir about the conduct of forces,” Singh said.

On the killing of non-locals and minority community members, he said that these acts are highly condemnable and barbaric in nature. “Those involved in the killings of innocents were killed in various encounters,” he said.

The DGP said that society must collectively raise its voice against these incidents. “There have been condemnation against these acts but there is need for more condemnation as we can’t remain silent. If a non-local comes here to earn his livelihood, it is our responsibility to protect them and provide them a secure atmosphere,” he said.

Singh said that the number foreign as well as local militants across J&K has been brought down to two digits. “This is for the first time that the number of total active militants has been brought to two digits,” he said and credited the synergy among the various security agencies for the success.

On local militant recruitment, he said that police and other security agencies were countering the “false narrative” of the neighbouring country while parents and religious preachers should also play their part.

The DGP called narcotics a bigger crime than militancy. “We have seized a huge quantity of narcotics over the years. We are booking the people involved in the narcotics trade and slapping them with PSA and other acts,” he said, adding that the property of people involved in narcotics is also being seized.

He said society should collectively counter the false narrative launched by the neighbouring country including the Kashmir Fight blog that issues threats to journalists and other people.

“There is frustration among the people sitting across the border as those who would issue hartal and provoke youth for stone-pelting are nowhere and have been cleaned up. The calls issued by the fake chapter of Hurriyat across the border are being ignored by the people of Kashmir,” he said. KNO

