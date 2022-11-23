Police bust LeT module in Bandipora, arrest 4 including woman

Major tragedy averted as suspects were planning civilian killings: Police

Srinagar: Police along with security forces busted an LeT militant module by arresting two active militants and their two associates, including a woman, in Bandipora, an official said on Tuesday.

Police along with 13RR & CRPF during a cordon & search operation launched at Gundbal Nursery arrested two active militants linked with LeT, the official said, adding that they have been identified as Musaib Mir @ Moya, resident of Rakh Hajin, and Arafat Farooq Wagey @ Dr Adil, resident of Gulshnabad Hajin.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 01 AK-56 riffle, 04 AK series Magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire and iron pipes etc have been recovered from their possession, the official said.

The joint party also arrested two of their associates, identified as Imran Majeed Mir @Jaffar Bhaie, resident of Wangipora Sumbal, and Suraya Rashid Wani @Senty @Tabish, resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin, along with two hand grenades & other incriminating materials from their possession.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the busted module was being handled by LeT commander @Samama @Babar from PaK (Pakistan-administered Kashmir). “The module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of general public. They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties thereby averting a major tragedy. Local public has appreciated the timely arrest of the Pak-handled terrorist module,” police said in a statement.

The ADGP Kashmir congratulated the security forces for busting the module and averting a major tragedy. He also termed it as a big success.

