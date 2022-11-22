Intruder shot dead, another arrested along IB in J&K: BSF

Jammu: An intruder was killed and another arrested by Border Security Forces on Tuesday along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said BSF troops foiled two separate attempts of infiltration in Arnia sector of Jammu and Ramgarh sector of Samba districts in the wee hours..

He said BSF troops opened fire on the intruder when he was noticed aggressively approaching towards the border fence in Arnia sector.

“He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops fired and killed him,” he said.

In another incident in Ramghar sector, BSF troops apprehended an intruder as he approached fencing after crossing the IB.

“He was brought inside Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from his possession so far,” he said—(KNO)

