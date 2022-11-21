MeT forecasts mainly dry weather till November end in J&K

Srinagar: Meteorological department on Monday forecast mainly dry weather throughout Jammu and Kashmir till the end of the present month.

“Currently weather is clear throughout J&K. Mainly Dry weather is expected till the end of November,” an official of the MeT department here said , reiterating that there is no forecast for any major snowfall till the end of the month.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.5°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said . It was 1.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.3°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.2°C (3.2°C above normal), Batote 4.7°C (0.6°C below normal), Katra 9.1°C (1.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.6°C (0.2°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.8°C, Leh minus 9.6°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 11.5°C, the official said. (GNS)

