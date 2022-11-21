Budgam Family’s Allegations: Authorities to exhume body of baby today for DNA sampling

Srinagar: The authorities will exhume body of a baby to conduct DNA after a family from Budgam district alleged that they were given body of a female baby instead of male baby at JVC Bemina.

An official said body of the baby will be exhumed today in order to conduct DNA sampling and match that with those of the family members.

“Since family has levelled allegation against the hospital authorities fr exchanging their baby it was decided to exhume the body to conduct DNA so that truth shall come to fore,” he said.

The official said that body will be exhumed in the presence of a medical team from JVC, family members and some independent witnesses.

Notably, last week a family from Patlibagh area Budgam had alleged that they were given body of a female baby instead of male baby—(KNO)

