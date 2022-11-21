Chief Secy chairs meet on setting up industrial estates across J&K

Jammu: A number of new industrial estates are being established in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday as chief secretary AK Mehta reviewed the status for the grant of permission with respect to the establishment of industries under single-window system at a meeting here.

The motive behind the single window system is to enhance the efficiency and save the time of prospective industrial unit holders, the officials said.

They said hundreds of applications have been received for the establishment of different industrial units which would provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

It was revealed that different utilities like the establishment of receiving stations, providing of water connections and laying of roads are under process and at different stages of completion, the officials said.

They said these include Industrial estates at Balole (Bari Brahmana), Meen Charkan, Katli and extension of phase-III IGC in Samba district, Industrial Estate at Kartholi-Budhi in Kathua, Forelain, Bagthali and Sahar Logate in Kathua district, Mehmoodabad-Dooru in Anantnag, Ashmuji in Kulgam, expansion of Kulgam Industrial Estate, Industrial Estate at Wutan and Khrew in Pulwama district.

Reviewing the pace and progress for the establishment of new industrial estates in the Union Territory, the chief secretary directed for having synergy among the departments to create the utilities necessary for these industrial hubs.

He made out that interdepartmental coordination may be created for regular interaction about the issues hindering the process and ironing out of the same without wasting any time.

Mehta also stressed on fully operationalizing the unified platform for availing different services for establishment of units by the industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is imperative to move to a single platform wherefrom all the services could be availed by the applicants,” he said, and asked for doing away with individual or standalone portals from different service providers.

The Chief Secretary underscored the need of shifting all the allied services like availing of power connection, water connection, Pollution Control Certificate, GST registration, and various other NOCs from a single portal for the ease of the applicants.

He also impressed upon each to strictly adhere to the timelines specified for each service without fail. The chief secretary also enquired from each of the departments about the applications they have cleared in the last month and the time taken to clear each of them.

“A system should be put in place through which it is easy to monitor the progress and time taken by each of the departments in providing their services,” he said, asking for action against those who fail to provide services in a given time frame without any reason.

