Baramulla: Body of a man was found in a bus stand in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.

An official said the body was spotted by the locals in bus stand and soon they informed the police.

He said the body was later shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified him as Momdin Shangoo son of Bullah Shangoo of Salamabad village of Uri—(KNO)

