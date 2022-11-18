22 Year-Old Found Dead In Mysterious Condition in Rajouri

Srinagar :Dead body of 22 year-old man was found in Mysterious condition in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of Jammu division on Friday, officials said.

Official sources said, that a dead body identified as Vishal Kumar son of Balistar Mahatoo resident of Siwan, Distt. Bihar at present living at Nowshera, Rajouri, Age 22 yrs has been found at Nowshera under mysterious circumstances with visible signs of torture.

Official sources further said that it clearly seems that he has been murdered. In the vicinity of dead body a weapon of offence “hammer” has been sighted in wild growths. FSL Team has been sent to examine the Scene of Crime.

Meanwhile SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam Choudhary confirmed the incident.

He said that investigation have been launched in this regard.(GNS)

