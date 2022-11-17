Uttarakhand bride cancels wedding after groom sends ‘cheap’ lehenga

Haldwani: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, a bride cancelled her wedding after the groom’s family sent her a ‘cheap’ wedding lehenga.

The girl from Rajpura neighbourhood was engaged in June. When she found out that the groom’s family had bought her bridal lehenga that only cost Rs 10,000, she was not happy about it.

However, the groom’s family claimed that they bought the lehenga exclusively from Lucknow.

On the day of the wedding, the furious bride refused to get married.

The groom’s father gave the bride his ATM card to buy a lehenga she liked but she could not be convinced.

The matter was reported to the Kotwali police after which the wedding was cancelled.

In January, an Uttar Pradesh bride called off her wedding after the groom threw the varmala at her, instead of putting it around her neck as per the tradition. The incident was reported from Naveen Basti under the Bidhuna police circle.

After the bride refused to marry, both the families got into an argument. The groom denied having thrown the varmala.

The families tried to persuade the bride to continue with the wedding rituals but she had made her decision.

The police were called to sort out the matter. Both the families returned the exchanged gifts before parting ways.Agencies

