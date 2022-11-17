Mercury falls across J&K; Gulmarg records minus 3.6°C, Pahalgam minus 3.4°C

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather during next 24 hours and light rain and snowfall on weekend, mercury recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.6°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C, the same as on the previous night, the official told GNS. It was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.1°C against 0.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.7°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (1.8°C above normal), Batote 4.0°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 10.6°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.6°C (0.8°C below normal).

In Ladakh’s Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, the minimum temperature settled at minus 12.2°C

While mainly dry weather has been forecast till Friday, the MeT office said on November 19th (late afternoon) to 20th November (morning), light rain/snow is expected over many places of Kashmir Division especially over higher reaches and plains of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts. “Mostly dry weather is expected over the Jammu division during next 1 week.” (GNS)

