Family hopeful of justice

Jammu: Mohammed Yusuf, who had adopted the girl killed in Kathua, and Mohammed Akthar, her biological father, said the Supreme Court’s verdict had generated a hope of justice.
“We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court, and we are hopeful that we will finally get complete justice as Sangra is the main accused in the case,” Yusuf said.
Yusuf and Akhtar, who are relatives, reached Samba district along with their families over a fortnight back after spending six months in search of greener pastures in Kargil district of Ladakh.
“We did not get complete justice so far as some of the convicted persons are already out on bail over the past one year,” Akhtar said, referring to the release of former sub-inspector Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj by the Punjab and Haryana High court. PTI