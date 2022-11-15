PM Modi interacts with Biden, Sunak and Macron on sidelines of G20 summit

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and exchanged views on a range of issues.

In an address at the G20 summit here, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in “ruins”.

Referring to India’s upcoming G-20 presidency, Modi said he was confident when the leaders of the grouping meet in the “holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.” “PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

