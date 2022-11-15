Pahari community to get reservation but no tempering with Gujars, Bakerwals: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Pahari community will be given reservation but there will be no tempering with the reservation status being already enjoyed by Gujjars and Bakerwal community in J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, LG Sinha, said that some people are playing politics over the issue of reservation being given to Pahari community. “Let me assure the Gujjars and Bakerwals that there will be no tempering with the status they are enjoying,” he said. The LG said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu has already made it clear that Pahari’s will get reservation but Gujjars and Bakerwals won’t loose anything.

About his meeting with the Prime Minister Narendera Modi in New Delhi, the LG Sinha said that Modi assured him that the report prepared by the J&K panel on Agriculture and its Allied sectors will be implemented and he will also visit the UT. Asked about his meeting with the Union Home Minister, the LG evaded the query—(KNO)

