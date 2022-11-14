Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road Closed Amid Snowfall

Srinagar/Jammu: Snowfall on Monday forced the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway as well as historic Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian.

A traffic department official told GNS that Srinagar-leh Highway was closed amid snowfall around areas of Sonamarg.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range Aftab Bukhari said that the historic Mughal road was closed following snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas along the thoroughfare.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar was through for the traffic when this report was filed. Sources said that it was raining at several places along the thoroughfare.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Mughal road & SSG road closed for vehicular movement due the fresh snowfall,” traffic Police said in a tweet also.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print