Inclement Weather: Schools closed in Poonch parts, Doda

Poonch: Authorities here on Monday suspended class work for students in schools in zone Mandi and Baffliaz due to inclement weather conditions.

“As per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, there will be no class work in zone Mandi and Baffliaz of the district (holiday for students only) today due to inclement weather conditions,” a senior officer in Poonch said .

Reports said that primary and middle schools have been closed for today due to bad weather in Doda district also.

“Due to inclement weather classes upto Middle (8th) level shall remain suspended today in both Government as well as Private Schools in Doda. 9th class onwards shall work as normal,” reads a tweet on the official twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner Doda. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print