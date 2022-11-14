Srinagar-Jammu highway closed after shooting stones in Ramban

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was on Monday closed for traffic movement after shooting stones and mud slides hit near Ramban area, officials said here.

An official said that traffic was halted on the national highway due to mudslide and shooting stones at various places at Ramban sector.

He said that vehicular traffic will resume as and when rain stops and road gets cleared.

He added that the Mughal road also remained closed due to fresh snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas, while Srinagar-Leh Highway was also closed due to snowfall—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print