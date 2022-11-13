Two non-locals shot at, injured by militants in Anantnag: Police

Anantnag: Two non-local laborers were shit at and injured, by unidentified gunmen, late Saturday evening here in the Arwini area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said.

Police were yet to identify the injured, officially. Sources in the police, however, said that the injured are residents of the Gorakhpur area in Uttar Pradesh and have identified them as Chota Prasad and Govind.

“They are stable and are being treated at the Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara,” the police source said.

The incident took place at about 10 PM Saturday evening, here in the Rakhi Momin locality of the Arwini area, near Bijbehara, in the Anantnag district. “The laborers were at their rented accommodation when militants opened fire at them,” a senior police official said.

He said that the injured were immediately evacuated to the hospital, while a contingent of government forces reached the area and cordoned it off. “Searches were being carried out in the area to try and nab the attackers, who might have escaped owing to the darkness,” the official said, “We have registered a case and an investigation has been taken up in this regard. The perpetrators will be identified soon,”

Attacks on non-locals have been rampant since the abrogation of article-370 in August 2019. These attacks have not remained confined to just non-locals, but Kashmiri Pandits have had to bear the brunt as well.

Recently, most of the attacks on non-locals have taken place in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. As per the central government, more than 120 civilians have been killed in attacks, since August 2019. Last year 49 such killings took place in Kashmir valley, while this year more than 25 people have already been killed by militants.

The forces, on the other hand, have intensified operations against militants in different parts of Kashmir valley leaving over 140 militants dead this year.

