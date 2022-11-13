Technological advancement, innovation essential drivers of economic growth: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Technological advancement and innovation is an essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here Saturday.

He said technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies is needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security and urbanization.

Sinha inaugurated a guest house and sports facilities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here.

During his visit, Sinha interacted with the faculty members and highlighted the impact of technology on society and role of institutes like NIT in providing valuable human resources to the industry.

The Lt Governor appreciated the institute for exploring new ideas to improve the lives of people.

“Technological advancement and innovation is an essential driver of economic growth and social welfare. Technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies is needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security and urbanization,” he said.

The first Technological Innovation Centre — Greenovator — and MSME Start Up Centre has also been established at the NIT, he added.

It is the collective responsibility of mentors and students to harness the power of ideas, enable a culture that supports innovation and bridge the gap between the industry and the academia, Sinha said.

Observing that the power of innovation can help the society to flourish, Sinha urged technical institutes to strive to re-invent the incubation and innovation centres to better meet the expectations of society.

“In-house innovative solutions play an important role in critical areas like security, technical and healthcare for ease of living. Our education campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students for research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation,” he said.

Citing the multi-fold increase registered in acquiring patents by IITs of the country, the Lt Governor stressed on setting a target of patent registration every year to promote innovation.

“We must build the institutional infrastructure to scale-up research, ideas for new services and invest in human capacity,” he added.

Sinha asked the faculty and the administration of the NIT, Srinagar, to make an effort to make it among the top 20 institutions of the country and develop the institute as one of the best in the country keeping in mind the civilisational values.

Sinha also congratulated the faculties and its director for the ongoing cotton industry and space application projects with Russia and Uzbekistan.

Later, the Lt Governor also released a brochure of the 8th Edition of International Conference on ‘Nano Technology for Better Living’ which will be jointly organised by NIT, Srinagar, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, and many other prestigious institutions from May 25 to 29 next year.

—PTI

