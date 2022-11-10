SKUAST-K launches 66 skill courses for entrepreneurship in agriculture, allied sectors

Training programmes to be conducted in collaboration with Ministry of MSME

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Wednesday launched a series of skill training programmes for entrepreneurship development in various emerging vocations of agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and allied sectors.

In collaboration with and sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Planning and Monitoring and SKIIE Centre are organising 66 skill training programmes for entrepreneurship development at the various faculties and divisions of the varsity.

The training programmes aim to build entrepreneurial mindset among the youth and develop their skills so they can launch their own innovation-led startups and business ventures.

To formally launch the skill training programmes, SKUAST-K on Wednesday held two functions at the Faculty of Horticulture, Shalimar Campus and the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama in the forenoon and afternoon respectively.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who attended both functions as the chief guest, while thanking the MSME Ministry for the support, said this is an opportunity to build, train and skill the workforce for agriculture 4.0.

He said the university has the responsibility to make students industry ready and entrepreneurial so that they can lead the conversion of subsistence-based farming towards sustainable commercial agriculture to benefit the economy in general and the farming community in particular.

Prof Nazir said SKUAST-K has already taken many steps to make SKUAST-K an innovation and startup hub in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the faculty to identify the challenges faced in the field and find sustainable solutions for them. He said the skill training is a great service for our society to empower unemployed youth and enable them for a better life.

Assistant Director, MSME Development and Facilitation Office Srinagar Branch, Ministry of MSME, Saheel Yaqoob Allaqband, talked in detail about the procedure and requirements of the skill development courses.

He said that the focus of the training should be to encourage and identify youth who are motivated towards startup creation and entrepreneurship so that they can turn around the economy.

Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Gul Mohammad Makhdoomi, gave a detailed overview of the extension outreach of the university and skill-building programmes already conducted by the university.

Director, Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, gave a detailed overview of the skill development programmes, their purpose and the procedure for the training.

Dean Horticulture, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, talked about various courses being conducted by the Faculty of Horticulture.

Dean, Veterinary Sciences, Prof MT Banday, presented a summary of the skill courses to be carried by the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences. Prof Shakeel Ahmad Mir, coordinator IQAC presented the vote of thanks.

