Rajnath addresses Army commanders’ conference

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi and complimented the forces for operational preparedness and capabilities which he has been seeing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.
He commended the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’.
“I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership. We ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level,” he said.
Agencies
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi and complimented the forces for operational preparedness and capabilities which he has been seeing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.