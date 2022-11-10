Judge who delivered hijab verdict is Law Commission head

New Delhi: Retired Karnataka High Court chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who had headed the bench which delivered the hijab verdict, on Wednesday took charge as the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission.
The current law panel was constituted on February 21, 2020, but its chairperson and members were appointed on Monday, months before the end of the panel’s three-year term.
The government has said the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd law panel. The law commission advises the government on complex legal issues.
Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi were on Monday appointed as members of the commission.
