Late Night Scuffle Between Two Groups of Students in NIT Srinagar, 5 Students Suffer Minor Injuries: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that five students suffered minor injuries after two groups of students had a scuffle late night after a volleyball match ended at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hazratbal Srinagar.

Taking on to micro-blogging Twitter, Srinagar Police on its official Twitter handle wrote, ” A late night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein 2 group of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match.5 students from both sides sustained minor injuries. Police on request of NIT authorities entered campus & situation is normal now,”.(GNS)

