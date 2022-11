Poonch: An Army soldier died in an “accidental discharge of his own weapon” in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

A army soldier belonging to Rashtriya Rifles (RR) recieved serious bullet wound after his service rifle went off accidentally. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the army officials said.. Further proceedings have been started into the incident. (GNS)

