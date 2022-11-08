Body of Srinagar man found in Pampore

PAMPORE: The male body of a 60 years old mentally unsound person was found in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning.

The body of mentally unsound person was recovered by police Pampore on the roadside on the old Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Kadlabal area of Saffron Town.

SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf told Kashmir Reader that the dead body of mentally unsound person was spotted by some locals on the roadside on the old Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sir Syed Colony Kadlabal area of Pampore.

On being informed, a police team from police station Pampore immediately reached the spot and took the body to Sub district hospital Pampore for identification and other medical farmalties.

Later, his family members identified it.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sultan Kumar son of Ali Mohammad Kumar, resident of Akalmir Khanyar, Srinagar.

Earlier police Pampore requested the general Public to help them in identifying the dead person.

The identification was possible after making the photo of the deceased person viral on social networking sites, he said.

According to the family members of the deceased, he had left home on Sunday and was missing since then.

The body was handed over to the family members for last rites after post mortem conducted at SDH Pampore

For further investigations, Police Pampore have registered a case in this connection under Section 174 IPC.

