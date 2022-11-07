MeT forecasts more wet weather till Nov 11

Srinagar: Rains continue to lash plains while upper reaches received snowfall even as meteorological department here on Monday forecast more wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir till November 11.

A meteorological department official said that rain and snow was expected at most places of J&K with snowfall over higher reaches currently.

On Tuesday (November 8), he said, weather would generally be cloudy and “light snow may occur over higher reaches, although chances are less.”

“From November 9-11, widespread rain and snowfall (over higher reaches) is expected (forecast confidence more than 75%),” he said, adding, “Improvement in the weather is expected from November 11 onwards.”

Regarding probable impacts of the prevailing weather system, he said, snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road etc on today and between November 9-11.

The MeT department has also advised people to check status of these road from traffic police prior to embarking on a journey to avoid inconveniences.

“Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes etc. with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather.”

Meanwhile, according to reports , snowfall has draped the entire Gulmarg and parts of Sonamarg in white blanket. Reports of snowfall with depth of 4 inches to 1.5ft on higher reaches have also been received. Sadhna top and Machil in Kupwara have received 1.5ft and 4 inches snowfall respectively, Dawar Gurez in Bandipora district about 3 inches, they said,

A meteorological department official said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 30mm of rain, Qazigund 36mm, Pahalgam 19mm, Kupwara 24mm, Kukernag 25mm, Gulmarg 30mm, Jammu nil, Banihal 18mm, Batote 2mm, Katra 14mm and Bhaderwah 2mm.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

