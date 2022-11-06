Top Army commanders huddle to carry out review of security challenges along borders with China, Pakistan

New Delhi: Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive review of India’s national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to enhance combat prowess of the 1.3 million-strong force at a five-day conclave beginning Monday.

The commanders’ conference will also focus on the evolving regional security situation and geopolitical implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, officials said.

The conference, to be held in the national capital from November 7 to 11, will hold discussions pertaining to “transformational imperatives for a future-ready force” for enhanced operational effectiveness, they said.

The activities planned as part of the conference include talks by eminent subject experts on ‘Contemporary India–China relations’ as well as ‘Technological Challenges for National Security’, according to the Army.

It will also brainstorm specific plans for capability development and boosting the operational preparedness of the force.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The commanders will also carry out a comprehensive review of India’s military preparedness along the 3,400-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in view of the lingering military standoff with China in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh, the officials said.

The anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union territory will also be deliberated upon extensively at the conference, they said.

“During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army,” the Army said.

The conference will also deliberate on changes being incorporated to promote ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence, implementation of the new human resource management policy and “progressive” military training.

“In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army commanders, including an update by the CINCAN (Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command) and briefings on various issues by various principal staff officers are also scheduled,” the Army said in a statement.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is India’s only tri-services command.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to interact with the Army Commanders on November 10.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy. PTI

