FRA: Chairman DDC Anantnag reviews status of applications for Anantnag, Mattan & Shangus sub-divisions

ANANTNAG: The Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, MY Gorsi today reviewed the status of applications received under the Forest Rights Act in the sub divisions of Anantnag, Mattan and Shangus.

The Chairman DDC while addressing the attendees said that through this act the scheduled tribe and other forest dwelling tribes were benefited which was their long pending demand.

He impressed upon the officers to expedite the claim process of applicants besides stressed upon the officers to organize awareness camps in coordination with PRIs for awareness about the Act and clear the doubts with regard to it.

He further said that the purpose and spirit of the act is to give the forest dwellers their right and directed the Block level committees to expedite the processing of applications and verification of claim Directions were issued that within 5 days all pending applications must be forwarded to the Sub Divisional level Committee. Special emphasis was laid on pendencies in Shangus Block and Mattan Municipality and the concerned officials were directed to take up all pending cases on a mission mode so that genuine beneficiaries can be given their rights.

The meeting was attended by ACR, Tehsildars of Anantnag / Anantnag East and Shangus, Concerned BDOs, Range Officers and EOs among others.

