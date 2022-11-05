Vigilance Awareness Programme Held at KU

VC chairs inaugural session; Top ACB officers give presentations

Srinagar: A mega vigilance awareness programme was held at the University of Kashmir on Friday as part of the countrywide observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session as chief guest, while AIG, Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters, Mr Abdul Waheed Shah was a guest of honour and SSP ACB Srinagar Mr Zahoor Ahmad was a special guest.

The programme was jointly organised by the varsity’s Office of NSS and Departmental Vigilance Office in collaboration with the SBG Branch of the ACB.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said corruption is a major obstacle to the economic and social progress of the country and there is a need to work together to eradicate this menace.

She said the University of Kashmir, being a premier institution of higher learning in the country, is fully conscious of its responsibility to function in the most transparent manner in strict adherence to the transparency norms.

Complimenting the organisers for holding the important programme, Prof Nilofer said such events must be a continuous exercise to educate different stakeholders on deleterious impacts of corruption on the nation’s progress.

In his special address, Abdul Waheed Shah highlighted the genesis of observing the Vigilance Awareness Week every year from October 31 to November 6.

“With this programme, we want to send out the message that we all need to collectively fight corruption in all its forms and manifestations, whether it’s collusive, coercive or systematic corruption if we have to see our nation progress and develop,” Mr Waheed said, asserting that while ACB is on the forefront of fight against corruption, “the society on the whole has to come forward to eliminate this scourge.”

“Corruption is both a crime and a sin,” Mr Waheed further said, exhorting public servants to be fully conscious of their duties and responsibilities and follow the motto of transparency in letter and spirit.

In his welcome address, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir discussed in detail the functioning of the University and its various units in accordance with the set codal procedures governing infrastructure development, procurements and release of bills. Dr Mir assured the University’s full support to such awareness programmes and also thanked the ACB for organising the current programme at the University of Kashmir.

Later, top ACB officers including SSP ACB (Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal) Mr Zahoor Ahmad gave a detailed power-point presentation on anti-corruption legislations, forms and manifestations of corruption and agencies involved in dealing with corruption cases.

He said institutions like universities have a larger responsibility to pursue and spread the message of transparency and aid in weeding out corruption from the society.

Chief Prosecuting Officer ACB Mr Ghulam Jeelani Dar also gave a detailed perspective on types of corruption cases as envisaged in different anti-corruption laws. He also highlighted the essence and meaning of “public servants” and “public duty”, while discussing corruption forms like bribery, misappropriation and disproportionate assets etc.

Inspector, ACB, Mr Pervez Ahmad Rather also gave a presentation on the programme theme.

The programme was attended by Dean Academics, Deans of Faculties, Controller of Examinations, Heads, Directors, Coordinators, Joint Registrars, Joint Controller, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and all other functionaries of the University and its various teaching departments and administrative units.

NSS Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad and DVO KU Asmat Kawoosa coordinated the programme.

Dr Hina Basharat, Programme Officer NSS KU and Inspector Munib-ul-Islam from ACB conducted the dais proceedings.

