Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp organized by IUST at GDC Anantnag

Awantipora: Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Islamic University of Science and Technology organized an Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp at Government Degree College, Anantnag today. The Camp attended by more than 200 students and faculty members of the college aimed to motivate the students towards entrepreneurship development as their career.

The Principal of the College appreciated the outreach initiatives of CIED IUST in organizing such programs as it exposes young minds to entrepreneurship opportunitieAs and emerges as ‘job providers’ rather than ‘job-seekers’. The program was inaugurated by Prof. Nazir Ahmed Malla,

Head, Department of Botany, GDC Anantnag. Dr. Parvez.A.Mir, Director CIED talked at length about the innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives supported by IUST. “Innovations should be market driven. Our youth need to focus on new information technology-driven skills to develop innovation. This is very essential for developing an entrepreneurship culture in J&K.”

Dr. Asifa Baba, Coordinator IPR cell highlighted the relevance of the registration of patents.

Talking about the awareness of patent registrations, she said, “Patent registrations help to safeguard the hard work and innovations of the patentee, and publication of innovations is critical in enhancing the financial value of their initiatives.”

Dr. Darakshan Majid, Coordinator Skill and Capacity Development Cell discussed entrepreneurship opportunities in the food industry and food processing. “Women have a huge potential to excel in the food industry. There is a great scope of innovations and entrepreneurship in this area”, she said. She encouraged the students to enhance their skills in this industry and also shared information about the training being organized by IUST.

Speaking about entrepreneurship development for women, Dr. Ruheela Hassan from Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell said, “We need to identify innovative solutions to the problems faced by common people and women are more sensitive towards such issues.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print