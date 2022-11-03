Two Persons including School Peon Shot at, Injured in Anantnag, Hospitalised:Police

Srinagar:Two persons including school peon were shot at and injured after suspected militants fired upon them in Wanihama Dialgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on thrusday evening.

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon two persons including non-local school peon from close range. Both have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Their status of health wasn’t available at the time of this story was being filed.

Meanwhile forces have cordoned off whole area to nab the attackers.(GNS)

