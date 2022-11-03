Major infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Poonch, one militant killed, operation on: Army

Poonch: Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid by killing one militant along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.

Defense Spokesman in a statement issued said that the alert soldiers of Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

“The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the militants fired on own troops . In the ensuing fire fight, One militant body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one Pistol and other war like stores,” he said.

He added that the operation continues and the search of the area is under progress—(KNO)

*Further update follows*

