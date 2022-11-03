LeT Militant Associate Held Alomg with Ammunition in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar Police on Thrusday claimed to have arrested one Lashkar-i-Toiba militant associate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a handout , the police said that joint forces of Pulwama Police, Army 44 RR, 183 BN CRPF arrested one militant associate of LeT outfit during a naka at Khamri Chowk Pulwama. He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of Arigam Pulwama. One hand grenade has been recovered from his possession.

The police spokesman further stated that the arrested person was working as associate of militant outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on SFs and non local laborers in the area.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 314/2022 under relevant sections of law been registered at PS Pulwama and investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.(GNS)

