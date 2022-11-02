Power scenario to improve within 2 weeks: Govt

Says upgradation of electrical infrastructure has led to a deficit of around 130 MW causing load shedding

Srinagar: Faced with broadsides over frequent curtailment of power in Kashmir, authorities on Tuesday said that power situation will improve in next two weeks after completion of ongoing upgradation work.

Kashmir is witnessing frequent outages both in metered and unmetered areas ahead of winters with people questioning authorities for promising uninterrupted power supply during winters.

Managing director KPDCL M Yasin Choudhary said that augmentation of conductors on 132 KV Mirbazar-Wanpoh line and 220 KV Wagoora-Zainakote has led to a deficit of around 130 MWs, which has led to further load shedding.

He said that the upgradation works are being taken in the larger interest of the public and the power scenario will improve once the upgradation of the electric infrastructure is completed in the next 10-15 days.

Choudhary requested consumers to use the load judiciously as per their agreement and avoid using crude boilers and other unauthorized electric appliances, which in turn lead to more Distribution Transformer Outages (DTOs) and distress curtailments.

As per an official statement issued here it has been informed that some up gradation works are going on in JKPTCL which has decreased the availability of power of the network.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has sought cooperation from the consumers and at the same time regrets the inconvenience caused to them through these distress curtailments in the last two weeks.

