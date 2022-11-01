Anantnag Encounter:Unidentified Militant Killed, Search Operation underway

Srinagar:An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Simthan Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, an official said.

A senior police officer while confirming said that one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is in progress in the area.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

