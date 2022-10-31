Two LeT Militant Associates Arrested in Shopian, Arms and Ammunition Recovered:Police

Srinagar:Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two militant associates affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in Kellar area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A senior police officer said that on a specific input a joint team of Police, army and CRPF during searches arrested two LeT militant associates.

They have been identified as Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Abid Hussain Nanda both resident of Drabgam Pulwama. From their possession one pistol, a grenade, 10 rounds and Rs 60000 have been recovered, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered in Police station Kellar in this regard and investigation have been takenup, the officer added.(GNS)

